An experienced paraglider went for the ride of his life after a frightening encounter with a dust devil. On January 2, a group of people were setting up to launch from a popular paragliding spot over southeastern Australia. In the blink of an eye, a dust devil rapidly formed and flung the man into the air. You can hear his wife, the woman filming the video, freaking out as he violently spun around. Thankfully there were no injuries.
A dust devil is a strong, well-formed, and relatively long-lived whirlwind, ranging from small (half a meter wide and a few meters tall) to large (more than 10 meters wide and more than 1000 meters tall). They are usually harmless, but can on rare occasions grow large enough to pose a threat to both people and property.