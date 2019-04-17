You've probably seen a dust devil before - maybe in your backyard or at a little league baseball game. (Image above, credit: NASA) But did you ever think they might be possible on other planets, too? We have new photographic evidence now of this same phenomenon happening on Mars!
In 2016 the (now dead) Opportunity rover captured this picture on Mars (credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech). The camera is looking behind the rover, so you can see its tracks coming up the hill. In the distance a dust devil is very clear! Years earlier the Spirit rover, Opportunity's twin, captured the image below (credit: NASA). According to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, dust devils were a common sight for the Spirit rover before the end of it's mission!
This is so interesting because Martian dust devils form exactly the same way Earth dust devils form. According to NASA, "a dust devil is created by a rising, rotating column of hot air. When the column whirls fast enough, it picks up tiny grains of dust from the ground, making the vortex visible."
Here's the new information: the European Space Agency recently released the image above (ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO) saying the blue/gray color shows tracks of past dust devils. You can see those tracks so clearly because the dust devil picks up the loose dirt on the surface and leaves a "scar" behind. The image proves these dust devils traverse all kinds of terrain on Mars including going up inclines and down into the crater. ESA also states how these form saying, "when the ground gets hotter than the air above it, rising plumes of hot air move through cooler denser air, creating an updraft, with the cooler air sinking and setting up a vertical circulation. If a horizontal gust of wind blows through, the dust devil is triggered. Once whirling fast enough, the spinning funnels can pick up dust and push it around the surface" - which is exactly how they form on Earth!