It's hard to believe, but Thunder Over Louisville is this weekend! It'll be the first "normal" Thunder in 2 years and it seems like all we need is for Mother Nature to cooperate, which sometimes is asking a lot especially around here.
Luckily enough for us, Thunder is looking very nice weather wise. Not only do we want great weather to get out and have a good time with good food, a good show, and a good crowd, but we also need the good weather for the air show and fireworks to actually occur.
Any rain chance?
First, lets talk about any possible rain chances for Saturday...
Oh yeah...there isn't any in the forecast right now for Saturday :)
Temperatures
Okay okay, but what about temperatures. After all we have seen temperatures range from a high of 45 in 2005, to a high of 82 in 2004.
By the time the airshow begins around 3pm, temperatures will still be rising as we are approaching the peak heating of the day. High temperatures will be climbing...into the low to mid 80s!
In fact, our forecast right now has us breaking the high temperature record for Thunder, making this potentially the warmest Thunder over Louisville ever with a high near 84!
We still remain dry throughout the air show and heading into firework time around 9:30pm. Since temperatures climbed so warm during the afternoon, it will still be very comfortable when fireworks start later in the evening.
Cloud Height For Air Show
When it comes to the air show, the weather is extremely important. Not just weather there's rain or storms in the area, but also the height and thickness of the clouds can have a huge impact on the air show every year.
To have a "full" air show, we need the cloud deck to generally be higher than 3,000 feet. If the clouds cover the sky and they are lower than 3,000 feet, then we get was is called a "flat" air show. This will be an important height to remember as we look at the data.
To determine the height of the cloud deck, we will look at the atmospheric sounding. An atmospheric sounding is a vertical slice of the atmosphere above our location. That means the bottom of the graph is the ground and the top of the graph is the way top portion of the troposphere. This sounding can help identify where the clouds are and how thick they are.
We're going to start by looking at a sounding for around 1pm on Saturday. From the sounding over Louisville, I have circled two areas where we have cloud decks/cloud formation. The first of which shows a pretty thin layer of cloud cover around 1km, or about 3,300ft above the surface. The other cloud deck is way up there around 10km, or around 33,000ft to 12km or around 39,000ft.
The cloud deck that is way up there are extremely thin cirrus clouds that are well above the threshold for a full air show, so those aren't worrisome.
Cirrus clouds. Image courtesy: NWS
(The other cloud deck is closer to the surface yes, but what you'll notice is that the cloud "deck" layer isn't very thick and doesn't extend upward very far. This means that these are likely a broken area of clouds, for example strato-cumulus, or flat cumulus clouds.
Strato-cumulus clouds. Image courtesy: NWS
Cumulus clouds
The good news is that even if we do end up seeing a broken cloud deck of cumulus or strato-cumulus clouds a little above 3,000ft, these don't usually cause problems.
By 4pm during the air show, the same looks to hold true, with that broken cloud deck near 4,000ft and more cirrus clouds way above our heads between 26,000ft-40,000ft.
Which way will the smoke blow?
As of now, we will have a breezy and deep Southerly and Southwesterly flow that is helping usher in that warmer air we talked about. We see this holding true at the surface, blowing that firework smoke to the Indiana side of the river, and further above our heads as well, continue to help move that firework smoke away from the Kentucky side of the Ohio.
With winds near 40mph about a mile above our heads on this graphic below, the wind continues to blow that smoke fairly quickly toward Indiana.
Overall, as of now Thunder over Louisville is looking excellent weather wise!