Heavy rain is on the way: this blog post is an early heads up. While we will talk about specifics of this system, watch for more posts later in the week about more exact timing.
WHAT/WHY
At the surface a cold front will march through our area at the end of this week, but it's actually a lot more complicated than that. The warm front that's part of this same system will pass through here early Thursday. That opens us up to the rain. The cold front slows down as it reaches us, so we won't see that until late Saturday.
The wild card is this center of low pressure that moves along the cold front. This will be the thing to set off some stronger storms, stir the wind up a little stronger, bring some heavier rain, or keep all of that away from us depending on its position.
Above our heads in the lower levels of the atmosphere, the wind will be pretty strong through this whole system. Remember this is not how strong the wind will be here at the ground, but this supplies a lot of the power to the storms that develop. It comes in a few rounds: Thursday evening, Friday afternoon, and Saturday afternoon.
The Saturday round will be the strongest because that's when the front moves through and one airmass replaces another.
In the middle levels of the atmosphere, we look for vorticity advection. On this map that's the difference between the bright orange and the bright purple. This shows there is rising motion in the atmosphere and the wind is turning slightly with height. This will also help support storm development.
In the the top level of the atmosphere where we look for our weather factors, we will be in a weaker jet streak on Thursday. That's an area of stronger wind within the overall flow pattern (the yellow bubble below) and will create rising motion in the atmosphere. We need that to allow storms to grow.
By Saturday the flow pattern almost looks like it's folding in on itself. This is yet another reason there is such a sharp contrast in all the levels we've looked at so far.
WHEN
This is the hardest part to nail down this far out. Rain starts Thursday night and will be scattered off and on through the day Friday. As the center of low pressure moves up the front on Saturday, we will see the heavier rain and the stronger thunderstorm chance. Keep checking the forecast through the week, as this is the part of this forecast that is most susceptible to change still.
WHERE
Obviously the rain is falling here, but the biggest threat of severe storms is south of us. While we cannot yet rule out strong storms here, they are much more likely and will be much stronger in the Deep South. CAPE is pretty low here, so we don't have a lot of "storm energy" to work with, but we do have a lot of wind energy like we talked about above.
HOW MUCH
We're still seeing a lot of inconsistency in the models on exactly how much will fall. Consensus is up to 5"; hopefully most of you stay closer to 2"-3", but watch for more updates in the coming days. Marc Weinberg and Rick Deluca will share the latest data with you tonight on WDRB News.
Another factor to consider: the ground is already wet. In the last nine days, Louisville has measured rain on seven of those. That means the ground will be able to hold less rain before runoff starts, and we see some flooding. It's hard to imagine we won't have flooding with this much rain on the table, so keep checking the forecast this week for updates.