Right now a weather system is sitting off the west coast of the U.S. By the middle of the week, it will be here and could be bringing some significant weather with it. This is an EARLY look so you can plan ahead. We cannot give you all the details you want at this point, so we will also discuss here what we don't know yet and when we will have better answers for you about those things.
The graphic above is from the National Weather Service office in Louisville mainly showing you where they expect the most significant impacts from this system.
In the big picture a cold front will approach us Tuesday and start to slow down. As it slows down in our region, it will bring us more moisture over a couple of days instead of moving through quickly (in a few hours) with minimal impacts.
With the most impactful part of this system still being four days away and the system still out over the ocean, there are some things we don't have confidence in yet and some things we do. At this point we know this will start as rain. Temperatures will be in the 50s, so it will be too warm for anything else. Then temperatures will be in the teens after this cold front passes, so we know the moisture wraps up as snow. We also know there will be an icy transition between the rain and snow.
The parts of this forecast that will expect to change involve that transition from rain to snow. We don't yet know how long that transition will take (one hour vs. four) and what time of day it will happen. That transition will significantly affect accumulation of all the different types of precipitation: rain, snow, and ice.
Tune into WDRB News tonight at 10 to see the updated data and where the storm is now. We will provide you updates all week leading up to this, so please make sure you keep checking back in to hear how the forecast is changing.