Labor Day Weekend is coming up! We do have a rain chance, but don't cancel any plans yet. The rain this weekend will not be like the torrential rain from Monday's storms or the long-duration rain from Ida's remnants on Tuesday.
A weaker cold front will push scattered rain and storms into our area late Saturday morning or early that afternoon. The storm threat is pretty low, but you may hear a rumble of thunder here or there. While the rain might be briefly heavy, we're not talking about the same kind of rainfall rates we saw earlier this week.
Those scattered showers will taper off through the evening, but a few more showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday. Those are most likely in Kentucky, especially in the southern part of the state.
It's still too early to be much more specific than that about placement and timing, but rest assured we are not looking at an all day rain either Saturday or Sunday.