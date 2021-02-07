First let's establish this is an EARLY look at what is possible toward the middle of this week. You will not find an exact forecast in this post breaking down the timing hour by hour. We just are not there yet. We will discuss what is possible, what you should prepare for, and what could still change in the next few days.
Second, when we talk about a "wintry mix," which we have seen several times already this season, we are typically describing a time when rain will transition to snow (or vice versa) and through that transition you may see some sleet mix in, too. That's not really what we are talking about with the wintry mix this week, so in this post we will use the phrase "icy mix" instead to avoid confusion. We will also discuss why more ice is possible here and why we need to make that distinction.
We will see a few different rounds of mixed winter weather over three or four days, and each of those rounds is slightly different. They all, though, force us to look up through the layers of the atmosphere to fully understand what is happening and what outcomes are possible. It's not enough to just forecast the surface temperature being below 32º because a layer of warm air will slide in above the cold air down here at the surface.
The light blue diagonal line highlighted in the image above is the freezing line - notice the "0" it connects to at the bottom of the image? That's 0º Celsius. When the red squiggly line goes to the right side of that blue diagonal (like what is circled in yellow), that means temperatures are warmer than freezing. When the red squiggly line is on the left of the blue diagonal, temps are colder than freezing like what the arrow is pointing to at the very bottom of this screen. The reason this setup is more likely to bring us an icy mix is because we have a layer of warmer air that slides in on top of the cold air down here at the surface.
In the screen shot above, rain or snowflakes will form then melt as they fall through the warm layer circled in yellow. That will fall to us as rain but will likely freeze on contact because the surface temperature is below freezing (notice the arrow at the bottom of the image). A few minutes of freezing rain isn't a big problem, but this could turn into a longer freezing rain event.
There is no major weather system (like a cold front) that will push through the area to flip this temperature inversion or push the moisture through more quickly. The low pressure in the image above stays south of us, and that's part of where the problem lies. Some of you will see more snow; that's most likely in southern Indiana. Some of you will see more rain; that's most likely in central and southern Kentucky. Hopefully we see very little freezing rain or ice from this system, but since that would have more of an impact, it's worth keeping a close eye on this forecast for the next few days. When freezing rain accumulates it can cripple roads and bring down trees or even powerlines. That's why we are talking about this early; not because we are going to lose power everywhere, but because this could be a more impactful system.
What could still change? LOTS. If this system dries out at all, that changes the forecast. If the temperature profile changes by more than a degree or two, that changes how likely it is your neighborhood sees the freezing rain. If the track of this disturbance shifts, that would also change what impacts we see here. Monday and Tuesday we will be able to get a much better look at this system and nail down more specifics about timing and where ice is possible and most likely.