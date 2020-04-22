HAPPY EARTH DAY!
Earth Day is celebrating its 50th anniversary! It started in 1970 as a movement to bring awareness to the health and well being of our planet. The grassroots effort helped establish both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on October 3, 1970. Before that, a factory could spew black clouds of toxic smoke into the air or dump tons of toxic waste into a nearby stream, and that was perfectly legal. They could not be taken to court to stop it.
And there were a few notable incidents leading up to that first Earth Day that caught the attention of the national media and galvanized public awareness of the many environmental insults being hurled at the nation and the planet.
1. On June 22, 1969, the Cuyahoga River on the southern shores of Lake Erie caught on fire as chemicals, oil, and other industrial materials that had oozed into the river somehow ignited.
2. Just a few months before, on January 28, 1969, an oil rig leaked millions of gallons of oil off the coast of Santa Barbara.
3. That same year, reports surfaced that our national symbol, the bald eagle, was rapidly declining as a species due to the chemical DDT, while around the world, whales were being hunted nearly to extinction.
In response to the public outcry, Earth Day Founder Gaylord Nelson, who served as the Governor of Wisconsin (1958-1962) and in the U.S. Senate (1963-1981), organized a nationwide "teach-in" about environmental issues to take place on April 22, 1970. More than 2,000 colleges and universities, 10,000 public schools, and 20 million citizens participated—nearly 10 percent of the U.S. population at that time.
This outpouring of grassroots environmental activism marked the first Earth Day—a recognition of the importance of caring for the environment and accepting stewardship responsibility for the nation's resources.
Becoming Greener!
There are so many resources to help you reduce, reuse and recycle. It can almost become overwhelming. I am going to share just a few links below, but all of these websites can take you to other sustainability related web-pages as well. Each headline below (including "becoming greener") is a link you can click.
How to Recycle Properly:
Deciding to recycle is just the first step. You also want to make sure the items are recycled correctly. This will help you find common recyclables (Paper, Batteries, Plastic, Glass, Used Oil, Household Hazardous Waste, Tires) and the best options to recycle them.
Labels and Logos:
Car buying, insect repellents, sun exposure - every day we make choices that can affect our health and our environment. This will help you find options that don’t compromise on safety or performance. Check out these labels and logos - each one helps you save money, reduce pollution, and protect your family.
Reducing Food Waste:
Most people don't realize how much food they throw away every day — from uneaten leftovers to spoiled produce. About 94 percent of the food we throw away ends up in landfills or combustion facilities. In 2017, we disposed 38.1 million tons of food waste. By managing food sustainably and reducing waste, we can help businesses and consumers save money, provide a bridge in our communities for those who do not have enough to eat, and conserve resources for future generations.