Severe Threat:
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a ''Slight Risk" for severe weather for nearly all of our area on Sunday. A small portion of Adair County is included in the "enhanced risk". A slight risk is defined by SPC as an area of organized severe storms, which is not widespread in coverage with varying levels of intensity and is a level 2 out of 5. Severe weather is more likely in the deep south tomorrow.
If we are able to sufficiently destabilize, the main threat would be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain.
Conditional Threat:
Winds are shifting the south today and that will usher in warmer air and increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. This will be the fuel for our thunderstorms. How much fuel we are able to obtain will be important for tomorrow's storm potential and how intense they are able to become.
Tomorrow is a conditional threat for severe weather based on the atmosphere's ability to destabilize due to widespread storms to our south. However, there will be enough wind energy available (both speed and directional) to support severe weather with just modest destabilization tomorrow evening. Therefore, we should be weather aware and hope for more rain during the afternoon. That would limit instability and severe weather later in the day.
Timing:
As of Saturday morning, it looks like showers and storms will increase through Easter Sunday. They will likely start off isolated, becoming scattered during the afternoon and eventually widespread. Storms look to continue into Sunday night through early on Monday. The greatest potential for severe weather is Sunday evening into early Monday morning. It will be windy and cooler on Monday.
Due to the uncertainty regarding tomorrow's forecast and the potential strength of the storms - you should certainly check back. We will be posting updates on social media, the WDRB weather APP and (of course) have the latest on WDRB News tonight and throughout the day tomorrow.