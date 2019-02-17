El Nino has Offically Arrived!
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center issued an El Nino Advisory earlier this week (on the 14th), indicating the climate pattern has officially taken effect this winter and is likely to continue through the spring. While the El Nino is expected to be weak, it may bring wetter conditions across the southern half of the U.S. during the coming months.
“El Nino conditions across the equatorial Pacific have come together, and we can now announce its arrival,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, and ENSO forecaster. “While sea surface temperatures are above average, current observations and climate models indicate that this El Nino will be weak, meaning we do not expect significant global impacts through the remainder of winter and into the spring.” Forecasters say there is about a 55-percent chance that El Nino conditions will continue through the spring.
Notice that El Nino typically keeps the Ohio River Valley drier than normal. However, during weaker El Nino years it is not that simple. As mentioned above, weak El Nino years do not have as much of an impact on our weather as a strong El Nino.
And we all know it has been ANYTHING BUT DRY in 2019. We currently have a 3'' surplus for the month of February and also for the year. I would say, if anything, we should pull the wetter than normal line more to the north than what is shown above. Furthermore, according to CPC's data, the wetter than normal conditions are expected to continue through this week, next week and *potentially* into March.
El Nino is a natural, ocean-atmospheric phenomenon marked by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean near the equator. Typical El Nino patterns during winter and early spring include below-average precipitation and warmer-than-average temperatures along the northern tier of the U.S., and above-normal precipitation and cooler conditions across the South. While impacts vary during each El Nino event, NOAA regularly provides temperature and precipitation outlooks for the seasons ahead.
Last winter, La Nina took effect in October 2017 and lasted through April 2018 before a return to neutral conditions. NOAA scientists will continue to monitor the El Nino and will issue the next monthly update on March 14, 2019. Learn more: Read the latest ENSO Blog on El Nino from NOAA’s Climate.gov and What is El Nino and ENSO?