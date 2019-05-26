Severe Risk: The Storm Prediction Center has elevated and expanded our severe risk for today. A "Slight Risk" for severe weather has been issued for majority of our area. A slight risk is defined as an area of organized severe storms, but they are not widespread and have varying levels of intensity.
Main Threats: Damaging gusty winds is our main threat. We could also see frequent lightning, localized heavy rain and hail with the strongest storms. Flooding is not a major concern, unless you see repeated rounds of heavy rain. And I never like to say the tornado threat is zero, but it is our lowest threat.
Set up: High pressure has been dominating our forecast and keeping us generally dry the past few days. This ridge of high pressure is just to the south and is being weakened by a cold front to the north. There is also an MCV (Mesoscale convective vortex) currently over St. Louis. The MCV will continue to move toward our area through the day. This will allow for scattered showers and storms to develop this afternoon and evening.
Ingredients: Heat and moisture (or dew points) both are fuel for storms. The increase of each, will in turn, increase our instability and instability is a key ingredient for severe weather development. Based on how unseasonably hot and humid it has been over the last few days, we know we have some fuel/unstable conditions to work with today!
Models are showing around 1000-1500 J/kg of CAPE or Convective Available Potential Energy this afternoon and evening. CAPE is a measurement of instability. This is considered moderate instability and is enough for strong to severe storms.
There is also *just* enough low and mid-level wind energy present to support a few stronger storms. For example, when we look at the low level jet (850 mb) which is about a mile up into the atmosphere, winds are around 35-40 mph. This is not overwhelming wind energy, but sufficient for a few stronger storms to develop.
Timing: Our best chance to stay dry is early today, but today's rain chance is not 100%, it is 60%. There will be variably cloudy skies with warm, humid and breezy conditions to start. Storms will start to fire off around 1-2 pm in our western counties.
Coverage is most dense from 4 pm to 9 pm. This is the most likely time frame for any storms to become strong or severe.
Storms will weaken and wane from 9 to midnight from west to east. Overnight looks dry.
We will have plenty of time to get outside today. However, we need to have a plan if storms roll through or get strong. Remember: When thunder roars...GET INDOORS. Storms will weaken and wane from 9 to midnight from west to east. Overnight looks dry.