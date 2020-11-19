FIRE DANGER:
A RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST this morning to 7 PM EST this evening due to gusty winds and low humidity for much of our area in southern Indiana and Kentucky.
Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Humidity will be as low as 20 to 25 percent in the afternoon. Any fires that start will likely spread rapidly and outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
GUSTY WINDS:
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon in Lawrence, Jackson, and Jennings. Stronger winds are expected to our NW in southern IN. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured outdoor objects such as holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon relative humidity values will drop to around 30%. This will lead to an elevated fire risk. Outdoor burning is not recommended as fires could quickly get out of control with the combination of strong winds and low humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.