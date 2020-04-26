Sunday brought more rain to our area but finally wrapped up this two-day stretch of rain. Does it seem to you like we've had more rainy days this year than dry?
If you said yes, you're not wrong. We have seen 117 days so far this year; more than 64% of those have seen measurable rain! In fact the last time we had more than three dry days in a row was back in the middle of February - February 19-23 to be specific.
It's not all bad, though; we've had fewer flooding and flash flooding events recently. Though rain is falling more days than it's not, it doesn't bring quite as much on any one day as we've seen before.
Even with all these rainy days, we aren't setting records. As of April 26, we have recorded more than 16" of rain at the Louisville airport. That's more than 2" above average for this time of year. Last year at this time, we had recorded 21.93" of rain.