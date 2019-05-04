If you didn't have enough excitement on Derby Day, you can catch a meteor shower peaking overnight. Sunday morning will be the best chance to see the Eta Aquariids because it is the peak intensity of this shower, and the sky will be darkest thanks to Saturday's new moon.
The darker sky should make the shooting stars easier to see, but this show favors the Southern Hemisphere. Meteors here will be few and far between, but you still may be able to see a few. An hour or two before dawn Sunday will be your best chance to see a meteor, and you might still be able to see a few Monday morning. The sky will cooperate with us more Monday morning than Sunday. Sunday will still be mostly cloudy as the moisture from the cold front moves out of our region. By Monday morning it's gone and a nearby high pressure brings clear sky. Remember to get away from city lights for the best chance to see a shooting star.
These meteors come from debris of the Halley comet. We intersect Halley's debris field twice a year creating the Eta Aquariid shower and Orionid meteor shower in October.