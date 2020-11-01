Tropical Storm Eta is the newest addition to our strange 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. This is our 28th named storm of the season.
Eta does not pose a threat to the United States, but it will directly impact Nicaragua and Honduras, making landfall Tuesday. Between now and then, Eta is expected to strengthen to a hurricane. Through the rest of the week, Eta will drop heavy rain through much of Central America.
Eta is expected to continue rapidly strengthening until it makes landfall. It is also slowing down right now - not the peak wind speed, but the forward motion. A slow-moving storm can be more dangerous than one moving quickly because it will damage the same locations for longer periods of time. That's one of the reasons heavy rain leading to flooding and mudslides is one of the main threats with this storm. The National Hurricane Center is warning about the potential for up to 35 inches of rainfall - that's nearly 3 FEET - through central and northern Nicaragua and much of Honduras.
The name "Eta" has never been used before; this is the farthest we have ever made it down the list of names. Remember we used more than 20 pre-determined names in alphabetical order before moving to the Greek alphabet to name storms. Eta is the seventh letter of the Greek alphabet, so we still have plenty of names to be used if more storms develop.
I'm working on an extensive blog post I will share with you later this week about this abnormally active season, all the records that have been set, and why this season has been so bad. You can find that right here later this week or watch for one of our favorite WDRB Meteorologists to post about it on social media.