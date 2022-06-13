An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for parts of our area heading into Tuesday. Here's the details:
Please treat this warning with the same seriousness you would treat a Tornado Warning. These conditions earn a warning because they are dangerous to your body. With this much humidity in the air, it's harder for you body to cool itself. Add to that the incredible heat we will feel each day, and it makes for a potentially dangerous combination. Limit your time outdoors through the weekend and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Drink more water than you think you need, and drink before you get thirsty. Once you feel thirsty, your body is already dehydrated.
The NWS mentions Heat Index Values through this afternoon and Tuesday reaching around 110°F and up to 110° on Wednesday as well.
What exactly is an Excessive Heat Warning? We don't get those very often around here, so here's more details:
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors.* WHAT...Heat index values around 110 Monday and Tuesday afternoon. For Wednesday, heat index values of 105 to 109 are forecast. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...The warmest temperatures and heat indices are expected Monday and Tuesday afternoons. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.