For the second time this year, the a usually rare Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for our area today due to intense heat and humidity combining for dangerous heat index values this afternoon, much like we saw on Tuesday.
As I mentioned before, Excessive Heat Warnings are usually very rare for our area, as you have to have really intense heat in order for one to be issued. The "criteria" for one is Heat Index Values 110 degrees or hotter for 2 or more hours. This is the second Excessive Heat Warning we've seen so far this year, when previously our last one was back in 2019.
Although we technically we're "only" under a Heat Advisory yesterday, multiple locations reached this criteria and will again today with Heat index values possibly reaching close to 111F or greater today at times.
These conditions earn a warning because they are dangerous to your body. With this much humidity in the air, it's harder for you body to cool itself. Add to that the incredible heat we will feel each day, and it makes for a potentially dangerous combination. Limit your time outdoors through the weekend and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Drink more water than you think you need, and drink before you get thirsty. Once you feel thirsty, your body is already dehydrated.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.