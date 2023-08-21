An Excessive Heat Warnings has been issued for a good portion of our area through the day today and all the way through Thursday night.
Please treat this warning with the same seriousness you would treat a Tornado Warning. These conditions earn a warning because they are dangerous to your body. With this much humidity in the air, it's harder for you body to cool itself. Add to that the incredible heat we will feel each day, and it makes for a potentially dangerous combination. Limit your time outdoors through the weekend and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Drink more water than you think you need, and drink before you get thirsty. Once you feel thirsty, your body is already dehydrated.
The NWS mentions Heat Index Values around 105 degrees every afternoon and maybe warmer than that later this week. This type of warning is actually pretty rare, considering the last time we were under one was July of last year.
What exactly is an Excessive Heat Warning? We don't get those very often around here, so here's more details:
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near 105 expected each of the next several days. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 1 PM EDT /noon CDT/ this afternoon to 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Prolonged high heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors.