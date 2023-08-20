The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Thursday evening. It includes a good chunk of our viewing area. Be Prepared! Heat watches are issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours.
* TEMPERATURE...Heat indices around 105 degrees will be possible each afternoon and could climb higher than that at times from Monday inton Thursday, with the highest heat indices west of I-65.
* IMPACTS...Prolonged high heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
*Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Never leave pets, children, or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles. The extended period of high heat and humidity can worsen the effects of heat stress. According to USA Today, Already 16 toddlers have died in hot cars in 2023!
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors.