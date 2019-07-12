Along the coast, storm surge is often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane. In the past, large death tolls have resulted from the rise of the ocean associated with many of the major hurricanes that have made landfall. Hurricane Katrina (2005) is a prime example of the damage and devastation that can be caused by surge. At least 1500 persons lost their lives during Katrina and many of those deaths occurred directly, or indirectly, as a result of storm surge.
But what exactly is the storm surge?
Storm surge is water from the ocean that is pushed toward the shore by the force of the winds swirling around the hurricane. This advancing surge combines with the ocean's tides and can increase the water level by 30 feet or more.
Storm surge should not be confused with storm tide, which is defined as the water level rise due to the combination of storm surge and the astronomical tide. This rise in water level can cause extreme flooding in coastal areas particularly when storm surge coincides with normal high tide.
Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall this weekend. The storm surge is could reach 6 feet in some places (such as the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach). Surge-related flooding depends on the timing of the surge and the tides. It can vary greatly over short distances.
Furthermore, the maximum potential storm surge for a given location depends on a number of factors. Storm surge is a very complex phenomenon because it is sensitive to the slightest changes.
These factors include:
- Intensity (higher winds speeds=increased storm surge)
- Central pressure (little impact)
- Forward speed (slower storms=higher and broader storm surge inland including bays and estuaries; faster storms=more storm surge along the open coast)
- Size (storm with large wind field=more storm surge; storm with small wind field=less storm surge)
- Angle of approach (perpendicular to coastline=more storm surge; parallel to coastline=less storm surge)
- Width and slope of continental shelf (wide shelf/gentle slope=more storm surge with relatively small waves; narrow shelf/sharp slope=less storm surge with relatively big waves)
- Local features (concavity of coastlines, bays, rivers, headlands, islands, etc.=greater storm surge impact).
Although elevated, this house in North Carolina could not withstand the 15 ft (4.5 m) of storm surge that came with Hurricane Floyd (1999).
Additionally, currents created by tides combine with the waves to severely erode beaches and coastal highways. Buildings that survive hurricane winds can be damaged if their foundations are undermined and weakened by erosion.
