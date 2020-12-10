A SpaceX test launch of a Mars rocket prototype started off well, but ended in a fiery crash landing earlier this week. The mission launched an experimental rocket in Texas on Wednesday afternoon. "Starship" climbed 8 miles before returning to Earth during the high-altitude test run. However, right as the craft touched down, it burst into a massive explosion and plumes of smoke. Watch the intense video of the fiery crash below...
Video Credit: Reuters
Watch Starship high-altitude test live → https://t.co/Hs5C53qBxb https://t.co/sEMe4firi6— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 9, 2020
This prototype rocket was unmanned, but the hope is for it to take humans to Mars in the future! While this wild video appears to be catastrophic, SpaceX founder Elon Musk Tweeted out congratulations to the team on a successful flight and said "Mars, here we come!" Musk had said the experimental flight had only a one in three chance of landing unscathed and that failure is a part of the process. This test also collected necessary data, according to Musk.
Successful ascent, switchover to header tanks & precise flap control to landing point! https://t.co/IIraiESg5M— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2020
Mars, here we come!!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2020