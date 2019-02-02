Extended Warmth Brings Storm Chance
This weekend started off with much warmer air than what we dealt with earlier this week. High temperatures climbed to nearly 60 in Louisville, but we are on the edge of some colder air.
Since we are near this boundary between warmer and colder air, we could see a few chances for storms this week. The first chance comes Monday night as our first cold front of the week rolls through.
Rain chances look pretty meager here, but forecast models are picking up on some weak shear in our environment Monday night. Shear is a difference in speed or direction of the wind between different levels or locations. Shear is really the only ingredient, aside from relative warmth, giving us a chance for storm development, but notice the linear nature of the showers in the image above. That pattern suggest storm cells are likely, so we will keep an eye on this setup.
A slow-moving low pressure starts to impact our area Wednesday and lingers through Thursday bringing a more interesting storm chance. While we are in the warm sector (after the warm front passes and before the cold front arrives) we have another chance for thunderstorms. This is the better chance for stronger thunderstorms this week: late Wednesday night. This one is farther away, so we don't have quite as much information to look at, but this low looks deeper which would provide more energy for storms.
There will be more chances for rain leading into the weekend as another system moves through, and temperatures will be high enough to bring rain as opposed to snow. All told we will see a few inches of rain this week from all of these different systems coming through.