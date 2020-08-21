There are two tropical storms building strength in the Caribbean and taking aim at the Gulf coast early next week.

image 3.png

It is not rare to have multiple tropical ongoing in the Atlantic, but it is quite rare for two named storms to share the Gulf of Mexico or to make landfall simultaneously (within hours of each other). 

Laura is the earliest "L" named storm on record. Before that it was Luis on August 29th, 1995. Tropical Depression Fourteen will become Marco and the 13th named storm of the year. 

TROPICAL STORM LAURA: 

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and portions of Hispaniola during the next couple of days. Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued. This rainfall could cause flash and urban flooding. The details of the long track forecast and intensity remain more uncertain than usual, how at this time the NHC has Laura becoming a hurricane early next week as it moves in the Gulf of Mexico and making a landfall near the Florida panhandle late Monday/early Tuesday.  

image 4.png

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FOURTEEN: 

This storm will be named Marco as this tropical depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The system is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday as a category 1. Some weakening is expected as it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night. Afterward, restrengthening is forecast on Sunday as it moves offshore and enters the southern Gulf of Mexico. It too soon to know how strong this storm will get or its exact location early next week nor the magnitude of its impacts. 

image 5.png