December gives you a great chance to see several planets in the night sky! Venus, Saturn, the crescent Moon and Mars make close passes at dusk and dawn throughout the month.
In the middle of December, watch each evening from the 9th through the 13th, as Venus and Saturn just skim past each other, with brilliant, cloud-swaddled planet Venus rising higher in the sky each day.
Early risers can catch a glimpse of the Red Planet being visited by the slim crescent of the Moon on December 22nd and 23rd. To see them, look toward the southeast about 45 minutes before sunrise. You'll see the Moon above Mars on the 22nd. By the 23rd, it's moved below Mars and a bit toward the east.
At the end of December, you won't want to miss a dazzling pair-up of Venus and the crescent Moon. On the 28th, look low in the southwest sky at dusk to find Venus hovering in twilight just above a slim lunar crescent.