FACT OR FICTION: Boiling Water Turns To Snow When Thrown Into Arctic Air...
The internet has done it again. Whenever sub-zero temperatures strike, we see dozens of videos surface where people toss boiling water into the air claiming that it turns into snow. One viral video I see every year is from a resident of Novosibirsk, Russia. Watch this guy throw a pot of boiling water off of his seventh-floor balcony in a temperature of -41°...
Looks pretty cool, right? Time to debunk this myth that the water is "freezing in mid air" as these videos so often describe. It's actually doing the opposite, rather than freezing it's evaporating into water vapor. The smallest droplets are able to cool, then condense in a cloud. In most of the videos you can actually see and hear some water splattering on the ground. I hope this goes without saying, but please don't try this at home. There are countless cases where people have been severely burned by the boiling water.