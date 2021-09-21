The first day of Fall is officially tomorrow and Mother Nature is bringing is some fall weather right on cue as we head into the late night hours tonight and the overnight hours into Wednesday.
The what I call "Fall Cold Front" is just off to our West and is making its way toward our area later tonight and into the overnight hours. Behind the front comes some seriously cool Canadian air that will ring in the first day of Fall in perfect fashion.
Storm Timing
The cold front will be arriving in our area as we head into the evening time. Our Western communities will likely start to see showers and storms from the front before and around sunset
As we head later into the evening is when most of Louisville and other communities close to I-65 can expect to see the showers and storms move through. Keep in mind some of these storms will pack a punch and bring a lot of heavy rain with thunder and lightning with them.
As the front passes to our East overnight tonight and cooler air rushes in behind it, more widespread showers will begin to develop on the backside of the front through at least the first half of the day on Wednesday. The morning commute tomorrow will likely be another messy one.
Showers eventually begin to taper off during the early to mid-afternoon with some straggling downpours hanging on.
If you don't like the rain, but you like Fall then there's really good news on the other side of this front heading over the next few days. Wednesday will see the continuation of Canadian air flowing in behind the front and won't see temperatures get out of the 70s and some areas might not even see temperatures get out of the mid 60s by Wednesday afternoon.
Winds behind the front will be a bit breezy through our Wednesday as winds could possibly gust up to between 15-30mph at times.
Combine temperatures in the low to mid 60s with cloud cover and gusty winds and it's entirely possible that you'll even need a light jacket heading out tomorrow afternoon with it feeling more like the mid 50s at times.