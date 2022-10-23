Did you know the weather satellites that orbit the earth in space can see the colors of the leaves changing? The images below are from the GOES weather satellite, and I've circled our area on the maps to draw your attention to where the colors are changing. Toggle back and forth to see the green give way to brown from the old image to the new one. These were only taken 10 days apart!
But why do leaves turn different colors in the first place? If they are dying, shouldn't they just fall off the tree and turn brown? Well...maybe...but that's actually not what happens when leaves change colors in the fall. Sunlight helps plants make chlorophyll, so as we head into the fall season and our daylight hours get shorter, plants stop making chlorophyll. That's the agent responsible for the green coloring. As the chlorophyll stops and the green fades, the other colors show through. The other components in that leaf or tree will determine what color the leaves turn. Check out this image from NOAA:
Different trees will have their leaves turn different colors because of the presence or absence of these components. Below are a few common trees found in our area and what color their leaves will turn:
Oaks: brown or russet
Hickory: golden bronze
Dogwood: purple-red
Birch: bright yellow
Poplar: golden yellow
Sassafras: orange
Tupelo: red
Maple trees show a wide range of colors:
Sugar Maple: orange-red
Black Maple: glowing yellow
Red Maple: bright scarlet
Silver Maple: muted green
Chlorophyll helps plants turn sunlight into energy, so when a plant slows its chlorophyll production, it starts to lose energy. That's when the leaf starts the process of separating from the tree, and that's the reason we have such a small window when the leaves have nice coloring and are still on the tree. In addition to sun exposure, temperature and rainfall have a lot to do with when we see peak colors and how vibrant they are. Normally our area sees peak colors at the end of October; ideally we would like warm afternoons and crisp nights for the most brilliant fall displays. Since we have been so dry the last several weeks, we are expecting more muted colors this season than we otherwise might have seen.