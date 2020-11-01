We know the leaves changing color is a beautiful sight here, but did you know it can even be seen from space?? The images below were captured by the GOES weather satellite orbiting the Earth more than 22,000 miles above our heads. The first one is from October 17th (before peak colors), and the second is from November 1 (after peak color).
We have likely hit our peak color already, and the strong wind from the weekend blew a lot of leaves off trees. You can clearly see that reflected in the second image that looks more brown than the first. Even the Leaf Cam in Brown County is showing lots of empty trees with leaves missing and less vibrant colors in the leaves you can still see. If you capture a beautiful fall picture, you can send it to us on social media or through the WDRB Weather app! However, it looks like we have hit our peak colors at this point.