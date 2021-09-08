If you've been around Louisville long enough or pretty much anywhere in the United States, you might have noticed that the Fall season doesn't seem as..well.. fall like when it comes to cooler temperatures. Sure, temperatures are still cooler than they are in the peak of Summer, but Fall is not as cool as it used to be in terms of temperatures.
Climate Central analyzed 51 years of fall (Sept-Nov) temperature data in 246 US locations. Here's some of what they found:
- Average temperatures are rising:Among the 246 cities analyzed, 95% (234) experienced an increase in average fall temperatures since 1970. And 57% (134) of those cities experienced warming of at least 2°F.
- Warming is fastest in Texas and the Southwest Region: The five greatest increases are seen in Reno, Nev. (7.6°F), Las Vegas (6°F), El Paso, Tex. (5.6°F), Tucson, Ariz. (5.4°F), and Phoenix (5.3°F)
- There are more fall days above normal: Of the 246 locations, 68% (167) recorded at least seven additional days above their normal fall average temperature since 1970. Nine of these cities saw an extra month of above-average temperatures. For the second year in a row, Reno, Nev. tops the list with 43 additional days
- Fall has a new ‘normal’: NOAA’s climate normals are 30-year averages of climate variables which serve as a reference point for comparing current weather to a given location’s ‘normal’ climate. Fall mean temperature normals have increased across most of the contiguous U.S. between the current period (1991-2020) and the previous period (1981-2010). Some of the largest differences were found in the Southwest and Northeast, exceeding 1°F at some locations.
What About Louisville?
Louisville is no exception to the fact that Fall temperatures are getting warmer and have steadily gotten warmer over the past 40 years. Let's look at some data.
The average temperature for the Fall season in Louisville has grown 2.7° since 1970, from around 58° to around 61°.
Along with the average temperature for fall increasing over the past 40 years, the average number of "above average" temperature days for each day during the Fall months has increased in Louisville as well.
Compared to 1970 when Louisville would see around 33 days above normal for the Fall months, we are now seeing around 44 days during the Fall that are considered "Above-average".
Fall is warming, so what?
From Climate Central...
- The incursion of summer heat and humidity into the fall season extends the threat of pollen allergies and disease-carrying pests like mosquitoes and ticks.
- Extreme heat—the #1 weather-related cause of death in the U.S.—presents a risk of serious illness and hospitalization. The risk is raised for children, people over 65, and lower-income communities.
- Air conditioners are run later into the year, upping energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions.
- Hotter falls also mean a longer wildfire season. This, combined with a heat-driven rise in air pollution, puts air quality at stake. \
- A warmer-than-expected fall season may negatively impact the timing of natural events like bird migrations, hibernation, and fruit ripening.
Methodology
Fall (September through November) trends were calculated using data from the Applied Climate Information System from 1970-2020. Fall days above normal are relative to the 1991-2020 NCEI climate normal. Changes in average temperature since 1970 for US climate divisions were calculated using data from NOAA/NCEI. Displayed trend lines on city analysis are based on a mathematical linear regression. Climate Central’s analyses include 247 cities, however, only 246 stations are included due to large data gaps in Wheeling, W. Va.
Data and Source Courtesy of ClimateCentral.Org