Today is the last full day of Summer and man oh man are we going out of the season with a bang. High humidity, sunshine, and temperatures in the low to mid 90s today really give us one last scorching day before the Fall season makes its way into the area Thursday.
By tonight, our winds will begin to shift out of the North and Northwest along a cold front that will be approaching the area.
You'll notice that this cold front, naturally will come with a rain chance for our area. Although we could use the rain as we've been pretty dry the past week or so, this rain chance does not look all that good in terms of coverage. Model data barely shows anything in terms of rain totals across our area by Thursday morning.
With conditions more favorable to our North and into Central Indiana, that is where the best rain chance will be. Since this cold front arrives later at night and overnight into Thursday, our rain chances won't be high.
A few of us would see a localized shower or downpour late tonight and overnight, but the majority of us will likely stay dry.
While that may be a bummer by missing out on most of the rain, the temperatures that will come on the other side of the front will make up for it, especially those that are sick of the Summer heat.
By Thursday afternoon, while there will be a good amount of clouds, still expect some sunshine to peek its way through the sky, and with wind coming out of the North, temperatures will only be climbing into the mid 70s for our high on Thursday with falling humidity.
Since we only climb into the mid 70s our high on Thursday, and with clearing skies and winds out of the North, it's going to get chilly in some areas on Friday morning. Outside the city and probably in the suburbs as well, most of us start off Friday in the 40s!
By afternoon, expect more sunshine once again and temperatures only in the low 70s! You combine that with the low humidity were going to see Friday and you've got yourself a pretty darn good forecast heading into the weekend!