This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see
Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30's and 40's.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Wind chills are forecast to range from the mid 20s to mid 30s. * WHERE...Across South Florida. * WHEN...Tonight into Wednesday Morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves.