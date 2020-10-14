Today is going to be another spectacular fall day with unseasonably warm temperatures! Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. For perspective, average temperatures for mid-October in Louisville are in the low 70s - so we will be running about 10 degrees above normal today.
While it has been very mild...don't get used to it though! Temperatures are about to dramatically fall after a moisture deprived cold front slides through the area tomorrow.
This front will bring more clouds and a couple of light and spotty showers tomorrow afternoon and evening.
The change in temperature will be more substantial with this front. Temperatures will be more than 10 degrees cooler tomorrow afternoon compared to today and the temps will drop another 10 degrees by Friday afternoon.
Highs on Friday will be more than 10 degrees below average. Areas of patchy frost are possible early on Friday, especially in areas where clouds clear. By Friday night into Saturday we will be watching for widespread frost as temperatures fall into the mid and even low 30s across most of Kentuckiana.
This frost could become widespread with even a few locations dipping to around 32 degrees. This is most likely in the cold valleys. Following the frosty start to the day on Saturday morning, we will see temperatures moderate and become closer to average for this time of the year.