Before you know it, people will be running around frantically looking for bread and milk. We all want to know what to expect for the 2022-23 winter season and the Farmers' Almanac recently put our their forecast. It's titled "Shake! Shiver! Shovel!" which has me shaking my head already. I know a lot of people are big fans of their product, but I want to bring something to your attention. Take a look at the the map below...
Image Credit: Farmers' Almanac
Pay close attention to the colored zones along with wording for each one. Now inspect the Farmers' Almanac forecast for the 2021-22 winter season. Do you notice any glaring similarities? The map is exactly the same aside from slight changes in the wording! Last year they called for "icy, flaky" conditions and this year the outlook is "unreasonably cold, snowy" for our area.
Image Credit: Farmers' Almanac