An area of low pressure to our SW is moving NE across the Ohio River Valley today and bringing a decent shot for showers and storms on this Father's Day. The best chance for widespread showers and storms will be during the afternoon and evening. There will be some dry time, but rain is a consistent theme in the forecast today.
Severe Potential:
The severe threat is not zero today and isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Main threats today are downpours and lightning, but with the strongest storms, there could be damaging winds and hail. We will be watching for repeated rounds of rain in the same locations that could lead to flooding.
All week, mid-level wind energy has been modest for severe development. That is not the only ingredient for severe weather though. We do have a juicy airmass in place - with warm temperatures and high dew points - which can lead to an increase of instability. However, the morning rain and increasing clouds could inhibit the severe weather potential, by stabilizing the atmosphere, for at least part of the area. This is especially true for our western communities that are seeing rain first. Locations east of I-65 will stay drier and sunnier for longer and therefore may have enough instability for strong or severe storms to develop.
Timing:
An area of widespread showers is moving into our southern and western communities as I type (around 9:30 am). This rain looks to spread NE over much of Kentuckiana during the next few hours. Rain and storms will become the most widespread in coverage (there still look to be some gaps between the rain and storms) during the afternoon and evening (roughly 2 pm - 8 pm). This is also the best window if severe weather was to occur. Storms and rain will fade away shortly after the sun sets when fuel is lost. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing and coverage of rain and storms for the rest of the day.
We are not done with storms after today. Additional showers and storms will be around for the beginning of the week as well. Rick DeLuca will time those storms out for you on WDRB News this evening.