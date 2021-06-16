The forecast through today and tomorrow looks really nice. We've got low humidity for this evening continuing and fairly low humidity heading through our Thursday as well, especially compared to last weekend when the dewpoints were in the 70s.
That being said, all great things cannot last forever and that includes the forecast. Although cooler and drier air are in place for now, the return of some steamy conditions is on the way as early as Friday.
By the time we get to Friday our winds will shift out of the Southwest, bringing in some more humid and warmer air. The center of an upper level ridge will be passing by our area, soaring our temperatures up into the low to mid 90s for the high on Friday afternoon.
With highs in the low to mid 90s and dewpoints rising into the low 70s, Friday afternoon will more than likely end up feeling like a bowl of hot soup outside.
Father's Day Weekend Storm Chance
Overnight on Friday and heading into the early morning hours of Saturday brings the chance for some stronger storms to move into the area.
A surface cold front will end up stalling just to the North of our area as a potential cyclone develops in the Gulf of Mexico and moves up into the gulf states, potentially moving more moisture closer to our area. As this front stalls over us early Saturday morning, there could be a few strong to severe storms ahead of it.
The Storm Prediction Center is giving our area from Louisville and up into our Southern Indiana counties a slight risk (2/5) for severe storms late Friday and overnight into early Saturday morning.
The main threat with this system overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning is going to be damaging winds. There will be a good amount of shear, making it possible for the chance of some bow echos that could produce strong straight-line winds.
The NAM model has plenty of instability mainly for our Southern Indiana counties ahead of this system, which will help these storms thrive and become stronger. CAPE (instability) values ranging from 2000-3000 J*kg will be plenty for these storms to get going.
Once the severe threat has passed, scattered showers and storms are possible for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons as the front continues to stall to the North of us.
When all is said an done by early Tuesday, our area is looking to see between 0.5-1.5" of rain.
This system is still multiple days out, so the forecast will change and details will too. The WDRB Weather Team will be watching as new data comes in over the next couple of days and as our confidence on the Father's Day weekend set-up gets closer to our area. For now, if you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure you have a backup plan to move them indoors in case you get caught under one of the storms moving through.