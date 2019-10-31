We started off this morning around 60 degrees and have already dropped about 20 degrees. Temperatures will continue to drop through this evening.
You want to dress warm tonight and trick-or-treaters should prepare for winter-like temperatures. Only isolated sprinkles or a few flakes will remain. Temps will continue to drop into the mid and upper 20s for most locations tonight/tomorrow morning. For perspective, the average high temperature on December 25th is 44 degrees with a low of 28 degrees!
West winds will continue to gust between 30-40 mph this afternoon and evening. Any loose outdoor objects or decorations should be secured. Wind chills to bottom out around 20 degrees for most of the region by Friday morning.
Due to the cold temperatures, the National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a FREEZE WARNING for nearly all of the viewing area. This is in effect from 11 pm tonight until 11 am tomorrow morning.
When the temperature drops to 28 degrees, it is known as a hard freeze. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.