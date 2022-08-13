A few showers and storms are likely to move through our communities Sunday, but not everyone will see rain.
This low pressure center near the Great Lakes will head toward us Sunday and move away from us Monday. Between those two days, scattered showers will show up in our communities, but these will not be washout days.
A better organized cluster of storms will move south overnight to show up in central and southern Indiana by Sunday morning. On a scale of light, moderate, and heavy rain, these should bring light and moderate rain. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out, but these showers and storms are running into drier air when they get here. That drier air will cause many of them to weaken or fall apart.
Sunday afternoon may see a few more showers develop, but that's especially likely on the other side of I-75. Again, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
The low pressure center should move by our area early Monday morning. As long as it stays nearby, we will keep a small rain chance in the forecast.
By the time we get into the afternoon, though, it looks like that system has moved far enough away to take the moisture away with it. That will bring the humidity down again and temperatures will be lower through the middle of the week.
We should not see heavy downpours across the area; in fact most of this rain should stay on the lighter side, so we are not expecting tall rain totals out of this.
