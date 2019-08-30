There is a weakening cold front just to our NW that is slowly becoming a stationary boundary. It is difficult to call this a cold front because it will not drop temps or dew points. However, it will be a catalyst for shower and storm development this evening.
Isolated to widely scattered storms are most likely along and north of I-64 - in southern Indiana and northern Kentucky. SPC has a marginal risk for severe weather. That is a level 1 out of 5. Any storm that develops today could become strong. There is decent wind energy and instability. Locally damaging wind gusts are the main threat. Remember: when thunder roars get indoors.
Storms will only be around for a few hours late this afternoon and evening. Many in Kentuckiana will stay dry. Storms will begin to fade away around sunset. A few could linger. Patchy fog is possible tomorrow morning in river valleys and any areas that received rain.
This same front will likely lead to additional development of storms tomorrow as well. Rick DeLuca will have more information regarding that potential on WDRB News this evening.