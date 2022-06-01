Another start to a hot and humid day today still allows us to climb to near 90 for the afternoon high. Luckily for us, there will be at least some relief on the way starting later today and into our Thursday.
Scattered storms are expected to pop up and move through the area as we head later into the afternoon and the evening ahead of a cold front approaching our area today.
Not everyone sees them, but we should expect storms to grow some in number heading past the peak heating of the day and along the actual front moving through tonight.
Along with these storms come a pretty small and limited severe threat. The kind of severe threat we could see with today's set up is pretty common this time of the year. Since the majority of the day is dry and we see filtered sunshine, this allows the atmosphere to become unstable and create CAPE or storm energy for the storms to feed off of and essentially make them stronger and billow upward.
That isn't the only thing storms need though to become severe. You also need a good amount of wind shear about a mile or so above our heads to help tilt the storm itself so that it can sustain its updrafts and downdrafts and allow the storm to last longer as it gets stronger. This is what we are lacking in today.
With that being said, most of these storms that do end up popping up later today and tonight will billow up and then a lot of them will collapse on themselves and die off. This, still, could bring strong gusty winds at times, heavy rainfall, small hail, and frequent thunder and lightning since there is still a good amount of storm energy available.
Because of this the SPC has left the "Slight" categorical risk for severe weather down to our Southwest.
Thursday
We will see more showers and storms move through the area past the midnight hours as well.
We see more on & off shower activity through at least the first half of the day on Thursday. What will end up helping us here is that there will not be much storm energy available any longer and most storms will not be able to become strong and some will only end up being showers instead.