Obviously it's been hot these last few days, but the humidity is a big part of the reason the air has felt so uncomfortable. For the last several days the muggy meter has been dialed all the way up to the top category, meaning the air feels miserable.
While the air will still be humid Friday, the humidity starts to drop this weekend. Dewpoints will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s Friday which still falls into the top two categories on the Muggy Meter. Over the weekend, though, you will start to notice the humidity dropping.
All this change is courtesy of an incoming cold front. It will also drop your temperatures a bit in addition to dropping the humid. In the big picture it's actually pushing this hot, humid air farther south and opening our region up to a more northerly flow pattern that will cool your temperatures off a bit.
Don't expect a huge temperature swing; after this heat wave in the 90s, you will notice the change, but temperatures are only dropping back to where they should be this time of year.
As the front passes through, it also sparks scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of those could be on the stronger side with brief, stronger wind gusts and quick bursts of heavy rain. Not everyone will see the bigger storms, though.
Those storms will approach our northern communities Friday morning and move toward the south through the day as the cold front passes through.
These storms won't move through in an organized line, though. There's a batch of storms north of us tonight. As that batch dives south toward us and breaks apart, it will set up an outflow boundary in our region. That boundary will help spark storms during the day Friday.
Isolated showers and storms will wrap up late Friday or early Saturday as the cold front move south past our communities. Beyond that the weekend should be beautiful! The air will dry out (less humidity) and temperatures will go back to normal with more sunshine coming out by Sunday.