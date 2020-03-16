While your kids are out of school because of coronavirus, you can use this opportunity to teach them about the planets and get them out of the house for a few minutes.
Image Credit: EarthSky
The best time to look for the planets will be in the few hours just before dawn. If you know where to look, you should be able to find Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, and Saturn for the next few days. Find Jupiter first - it will be the brightest of the planets. Saturn will be just slightly east of Jupiter (remember, east is the same direction where the sun will rise). Next, draw an imaginary line between Jupiter and Saturn and extend it all the way down to the horizon. Mercury will be closer to the horizon near that line. You will need to grab some binoculars, though, if you want to see Mercury. It will be very faint. Mars will be positioned near Jupiter, so it too may be difficult to see next to the brightest planet in the sky. Mars and Saturn will also fade earlier in the morning sky, so try looking for these planets 2-4 hours before dawn.
If you have success finding them, take a picture, or have questions, you can use the links at the top of this page to find me on social media!