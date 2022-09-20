Hurricane Fiona has already caused massive flooding and damage to areas like Puerto Rico over the past couple of days as it continues to wreck its way through the Caribbean. Some areas in Puerto Rico even saw more than 20" of rainfall.
The NWS in San Juan shows this map on radar estimates on the island from Fiona.
Fiona also knocked electricity out for the entire island.
Fiona has continued to strengthen the past couple days and is currently a Category 3 hurricane, making it the first major hurricane (Cat 3-5) of the season for the Atlantic Basin. As of early this afternoon, winds are still sustained at 115mph and gusting to 140mph!
Fiona is expected to move back into open ocean water by tomorrow morning, which means it will likely gain more strength, as warm open water is what tropical systems thrive off of and help them gain strength faster.
Fiona will likely pass close to Bermuda as well, something that the island will have to keep an eye on and prepare for in the coming days.
More Tropical System
Fiona isn't the only thing we have our eye on in the tropics. Tropical Depression 8 has also formed today way out into the Atlantic Ocean. Winds only sustained at 35mph and gusting to 45mph.
Luckily, this system is going to be what we call a fish storm and will continue to stay out in the Atlantic before it dies off.
The next possible formation of a cyclone is gaining strength and likelihood of forming just North of South America. This disturbance now has a High (70%) probability of forming into a cyclone within the next 5 days and is forecasted to make its way toward the Southern Caribbean.