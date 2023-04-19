Temperatures are climbing once again to near record warmth for today and on Thursday. While that may seem nice if you like warmer weather, our fire danger across our area is elevated through today and especially on Thursday.
A couple different aspects of the weather put us at a higher risk for fire. Them both being low humidity and stronger wind gusts. Dry air and breezy conditions easily can help spread fires whether just wildfires or ordinary bonfires and normal burning.
For today, the National Weather Service in Louisville has all of us included in a "Special Weather Statement", acknowledging the fact that we are at a higher risk of fire for today due to relative humidity values between 25-30% combined with wind gusts to near 20mph.
...Increasing Fire Danger Today... Warm temperatures and afternoon humidities between 25 and 30 percent will be favorable for fire spread as winds gust to near 20 mph. Any fires that start could spread rapidly. Consider postponing outdoor burning until conditions improve.
Tomorrow, our fire risk increases a little more to the point where the NWS has put most of our area under a Fire Weather Watch. Relative humidity values are expected to be a tad lower, only around 20% or less at times, and winds gusting to around 20-25mph. That Fire Weather Watch will be in place from 12PM to 8PM tomorrow.
We will continue to watch to see if any Red Flag Warnings are issued at some point tomorrow.
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA: All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WIND...From the southwest 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values of around 20 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.