Did you see it?? Tuesday night we received reports of a shooting star in the sky over Kentuckiana. In fact there were 99 reports across Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin! Those reports suggested this occurred around 7:18 PM EST.
I saw it at purdue university when I was enjoying the night sky. It had a colorful tail and lasted for at least 5 seconds.— 嘉神川 (@wsjyhaozi1) December 4, 2019
This fireball likely came from the North Taurid meteor shower which is known for these kinds of fireball meteors, but there are a dozen different meteor showers active right now. A fireball is defined as an extra bright meteor, and this one seems to have a brightly colored tail as well. Here's a video of this fireball captured in Illinois - watch the left side of the screen just beyond the large building to see the meteor: