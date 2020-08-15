Impressive video of a firenado, also known as a fire whirl, fire devil, fire tornado, or fire twister was captured earlier this week. This rare phenomenon occurred during the Lake Fire in California.
Closer shot of the fire tornado. Shows the power of the #LakeFire. It is moving fast down Pine Canyon Road toward Lake Hughes. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/c4XPixRwCj— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 13, 2020
Video Credit: ABC7
What Causes Fire Tornadoes?
Firenadoes or fire tornadoes are created in a very similar manner to dust devils. These fire tornadoess can form when intense heat combines with high winds. The fire itself is MUCH hotter than the surrounding area so the air over the fire rises very fast. The air around the fire is much cooler and will likely be either sinking or not rising as fast as the air over the fire. This effect is called differential heating and is the exact reason that we get dust devils. The differential heating causes a horizontal roll to develop on the edge of the fire. If this horizontal roll is pushed by wind over the fire, then it will tilt vertical and form these firenadoes.