An annual tradition turned ugly at a Dutch seaside resort on New Year's Eve. Bonfires are built on the beach as part of a competition where Scheveningen, a coastal district of The Hague, takes on neighboring Duindorp. This year, winds whipped up several firenadoes, also known as a fire whirls, fire devils, fire tornadoes, or fire twisters. Things quickly got out of control sparking a number of fires in the city...
What Causes Firenadoes?
Firenadoes are created in a very similar manner to dust devils. The fire itself is MUCH hotter than the surrounding area so the air over the fire rises very fast. The air around the fire is much cooler and will likely be either sinking or not rising as fast as the air over the fire. This effect is called differential heating and is the exact reason that we get dust devils. The differential heating causes a horizontal roll to develop on the edge of the fire. If this horizontal roll is pushed by wind over the fire, then it will tilt vertical and form these firenadoes. Amazing!