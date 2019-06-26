An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Thursday in Louisville and Southern Indiana. While the general population likely will not feel impacts from this, the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes senior adults, children, and anyone with breathing conditions like asthma or COPD.
People in these sensitive groups should limit time outside Thursday and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. The poor air quality forecast is likely caused by rising heat and humidity and low wind in the forecast for Thursday. These three factors together can trap ozone particles near the ground instead of dissipating them more evenly through the air.