The first named storm of this tropical season has developed in the eastern Pacific and is strengthening fast. This became a tropical storm at 5 AM (Eastern) Saturday, a category 1 hurricane by 8 AM (Eastern) Sunday, and a category 2 by 5 PM (Eastern) the same day. That means within the span of roughly 36 hours, this storm went from being unnamed to being nearly a "major hurricane" which is the notation for category 3 or stronger.
Agatha is currently a top-level category 2 hurricane. If the wind speed picks up by even 1 mph, it will become a category 3 storm which is exactly what the National Hurricane Center expects to happen overnight.
Agatha is expected to move onshore late Monday in central Mexico. If it can hold together, it is eventually headed for the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on this area (below) of potential development in the Atlantic basin. At this point it has a low chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days, and you can read the NHC's discussion below. If the remnant of Agatha interact with an already disturbed atmosphere, that may make the situation in the Atlantic a little more active. At this point, though, the timing looks like it's off by a few days for that to happen.
A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form near the Yucatan Peninsula or the northwestern Caribbean Sea around the middle of the week. Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter while it drifts generally eastward or northeastward. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.