We are seeing one of our first potential tropical developments already! Technically the official hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, but we have seen tropical activity in every month of the year. Of all the off-seasons months (December - May), May historically has the most tropical activity as the atmosphere is gearing up for the more intense season of development. According to NOAA's National Hurricane Center there have been 52 recorded storms in the month of May from records dating back into the 1800s. This potential tropical development is certainly not the strongest tropical activity to develop in May nor is it the earliest development, but it is ahead of the regular season.
This cluster of storms has really just started to organize, so it's not likely to strengthen into a named storm in the next few days. However, the National Hurricane Center gives it a 50% chance of strengthening to that level within the next 5 days, so we will watch how this develops.
Here's the text from the National Hurricane Center about this potential development:
Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to discuss the potential for subtropical development this weekend northeast of the Bahamas. 1. 1. An area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday.
Though the atmosphere supports development (as the statement above from the NHC reflects), this won't be moving into favorable ocean water. The map above shows ocean water temperatures with a color scale where red is hotter and blue is colder. It shows that the water temperature starts to drop northeast of this potential development which is likely where the atmosphere will steer it. Warm ocean water fuels a hurricane like gasoline fuels your car. Without warm ocean water, it won't be able to get very strong or move very far.
On the chance this development does strengthen enough to earn a name, it would be named Arthur. Here is the full pronunciation guide for tropical cyclone names in 2020 from the World Meteorological Organization:
