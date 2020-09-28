Now that the majority of the rain has moved through, we are starting to feel the cooler air settling in. A cold front passed through our area today, and that has been the catalyst for this significant change.
Compared to yesterday, temperatures have dropped significantly. We are nearly 20 degrees colder in the warmest part of the afternoon than we were yesterday. Temperature is not the only thing dropping; humidity is significantly lower, too. That doesn't mean the rain will stop immediately.
We will feel the coldest of the air on Tuesday as it has more time to flow into our area and the front moves farther away. But that is just the beginning.
There's a second cold front that will come through our area toward the end of the work week. This won't won't bring as much rain, but it will open us up to another shot of cold air.
Looking into the extended forecast, the Climate Prediction Center is still showing a high likelihood (greater than 80% chance) of colder than normal air early next week.
To put that in perspective, "normal" high temperatures this time of year are in the middle and upper 70s. So the map above tells us to expect more days below that threshold than above it in the next 6-10 days.
Is this the beginning of the seasons shifting? Yes. Have we seen our last day in the 80s? Probably not. Make sure you tune in for WDRB News tonight. Meteorologist Rick DeLuca and Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg will show you exactly how cool Tuesday will feel after this cold front leaves our area.